Nicolas Cornejo APR 25, 2017

This is wrong on various levels, but the same issue is this: Can 'Murica do what Brahma wants? or is really Asia China's playground now? Well, that is far from clear. If Obama and now Trump allows Xi to do what he wants, maybe is because they can't do nothing about it.

Writers like Brahma forget that this is not 1970, and that China is the second most important country in the world. It is only logical that it defies US hegemony. And it is only logical that the US, that tried to police the world the past 25 years and overextended their military, cannot do much. Read more