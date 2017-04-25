4

亚洲的美国威胁

新德里—美国总统特朗普的外交政策方针主要以策略和交易，而不是战略愿景为基础，这造成了一系列冲突。由于缺少指导性定策，遑论明确的重点，特朗普让美国盟友和战略伙伴感到无所适从——特别是在亚洲——这影响到了地区安全。

平心而论，特朗普做了一些拨乱反正，让他更加接近于传统美国立场。特别是他宣布北约“不再过时”，改变了选战期间的口风。这一变化让美国与欧洲的关系有所缓和。

但在面临严重安全、政治和经济挑战的亚洲，特朗普的反覆只能加剧地区动荡。该地区布满了政治火药桶，稍有不慎就会引起暴力冲突，亚洲领导人最不希望看到的正是战略随心所欲。

但特朗普正是如此。这位美国总统比口无遮拦的费率并总统杜特尔特和专制的中国国家主席习近平还要变幻莫测。相比之下，即便是以冲动任性闻名于世的朝鲜独裁者金正恩也显得比较容易预测。

也许特朗普外交政策中前后最一致的特征是他沉迷于获得短期有时。在最近的推特中，他反问说，在中国正在与美国合作驯服朝鲜的时候，为什么应该给中国贴上货币操纵国的标签。而几天前，特朗普还中国是货币操纵“世界冠军”。

这条推特或许能够给特朗普的亚洲政策提供更多洞见。首先，它强烈表明，朝鲜猛然崛起成为特朗普的主要外交政策挑战，这意味着前总统奥巴马所采取的战略容忍很有可能让位给容易引起“事故”的强硬战略政策。

副总统彭斯宣布最近美军在叙利亚和阿富汗进行的低风险低收益打击表明了美国的“优势”和解决朝鲜的“决心”，这进一步强化了特朗普推特的含义。如此声明表明美国并不理解其在朝鲜问题上不具有可信的军事选择，因为任何美国打击都将立刻导致韩国人口中心城市遭到毁灭。

特朗普政府目前的战略——指望中国解决朝鲜问题——也不会奏效。毕竟，朝鲜最近一直在试图摆脱中国的控制，寻求直接与美国打交道。

考虑到习近平和金正恩的不和，似乎特朗普的最佳赌注是他在选战中所提出的方案：直接与金正恩会面。朝鲜的核幽灵眼看就要逸出瓶中，去核化也许不再是可行的选项。但核冻结仍然能可谈。

特朗普依靠中国解决朝鲜问题根本无法起到效果；实际上，这对于亚洲来说可能更加危险。特朗普一开始似乎渴望遏制中国的霸权野心，而如今好像准备对中国做出更多让步，这将重蹈奥巴马啊政府的主要外交政策错误，有过之而无不及。

在特朗普的所有反覆中，这一条地缘战略后果最为严重，因为中国肯定会充分利用它来推进自己的目标。从加紧镇压政治异见者和少数民族，到试图改变亚洲领土现状，中国一直在测试它可以走得多远。在奥巴马执政期间，中国已经多次得逞。在特朗普治下，中国还会拿走更多领土。

如今，特朗普把中国称为其政府的朋友和伙伴——还似乎与习近平本人建立了私交。“我们中间起了美妙的化学反应，”他，“我们都很喜欢对方。我很喜欢他。”

这种私交绝非口是心非：特朗普的做法强化了习近平的立场——也削弱了他自己的立场——尽管他可能尚未认识到这一点。首先，特朗普收回了他不再尊重“一个中国”政策的威胁。最近，特朗普又在他的佛罗里达州庄园招待了习近平，在会晤期间没有提到任何中国停止不公平贸易和投资行为的要求，而他在选战期间对这些行为大加抨击。

 “习特会”帮助习近平在今年晚些时候的中共十九大之前提升了自己的国内形象。习近平有可能利用十九大打破制度化的集体执政规则，掌握自毛泽东以来任何中国领导人都不曾有过的专制权。习特会还表明，特朗普政府默许中国在南海开疆辟土。这不但将鼓励中国把南海的七个人工岛充分军事化，还将刺激中国在其他地区——如东海和喜马拉雅山脉西麓——采取领土修正主义��

特朗普认为，由于他和习近平建立了“极好”的关系，“许多有可能变得非常糟糕的问题将迎刃而解”。事实上，他的“让美国重新伟大”的承诺简直是习近平的“中华民族复兴”的“中国梦”的对偶。

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

特朗普稀里糊涂地支持了习近平的思想——两国应该共同构建“新型大国关系”。但难以想象世界观如此截然相反的两个国家——更不用说哈佛大学的格雷厄姆·艾利森（Graham Allison）所谓的“极端复杂性”——能够有效治理全球事务。

可以想象，特朗普将在中国（或朝鲜）问题上再次反覆。事实上，特朗普的政策反覆很可能要比他的实际政策更加危险。不断需要调整将给美国盟友和伙伴制造更大的焦虑，后两者的核心利益很有可能沦为讨价还价的筹码。如果这些焦虑促使一些国家组建军队，叶舟的战略图景将从根本上发生转变。