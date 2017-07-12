费城—印度和中国军队在多克拉（Doka La，不丹、中国和印度三国交界处）的对峙已经持续了近一个月，是两军自1962年以来维持时间最长的僵持。中国国防部发言人吴谦上校毫不讳言地援引印度惨败的上一次冲突，警告印度“吸取历史教训”。但历史教训有一个奇怪的趋势，它会去适应援引教训的一方的角度。
中国现任领导层将1962年的冲突视为傲慢的邻国不屈从于其领土主张而必须付出的代价。但对印度来说，这场冲突是一次羞辱，压在它的心头已经超过半个世纪。因此，提到这次冲突有可能会产生和吴谦预料中完全相反的效果。
在国际关系中，受辱要比难堪意义还要重大。这会导致与另一方的国际地位下降、地位要求不予承认，并形成明确的等级链。战争是赤裸裸的羞辱机会，因为在战场上的失败不但会带来奚落和嘲笑，还会导致明确的损失，特别是领土损失。
按理说，论羞辱的影响，没有国家比中国更加清楚。事实上，就在吴谦向印度传递信息的同时，中国国家主席习近平在香港回归祖国20周年庆典上表示，香港回归标志着英国1842年割占香港所带来的“耻辱和悲伤”的结束。
中国共产党也广泛使用“耻辱的世纪”煽动复兴的民族主义。这个耻辱的世纪自1949年中共建立中华人民共和国正式结束。在此期间，中国作为东亚第一强国的自我印象，被一系列战败撕得粉碎，被后起之秀日本入侵的历史尤其令人痛苦。
尽管中国对于自身受到的羞辱持久影响有着充分的认识，但常常不顾其自身过去的行为给其他国家造成的类似的感受。1962年击败印度是这两个新近从殖民地状态崛起的新独立国家十年来对领导地位的争夺的顶峰。因此，这对于印度成为无可争议地不结盟运动国家领袖的雄心来说，是一次致命打击。
印度也绝非唯一一个受到中国羞辱的国家。在越南，“被中国统治1,000年”和中国的“百年外辱”异曲同工。
但中国也绝非唯一一个既遭到过羞辱，也反过来羞辱其他人的国家。尽管印度在1962年遭到了中国的羞辱，但九年后它入侵邻国巴基斯坦，给了巴基斯坦羞辱性的大败。1947年独立后，巴基斯坦一直自视为与印度地位等同的南亚国家，用加盟美国领导的联盟或倒向中国证明其战略重要性。1971年的印巴战争将这一希望击得粉碎，也导致了东巴基斯坦（现在的孟加拉国）独立。
但巴基斯坦也不曾关注其自身行为的羞辱作用：近四十年来，它一直干预阿富汗以确保“战略纵深”，让阿富汗在此后多年一直陷于混乱，这是俄罗斯的入侵都没有造成的结果。前述所有羞辱都是如此：它们之所以令人特别痛苦，是因为入侵者是亚洲邻国，而不是遥远的列强。
这些羞辱，如同我们在中国身上看到的那样，影响非常长远。事实上，它们可能造成强烈的复仇欲望，压倒冷静的外交动机。比如，正因如此，巴基斯坦军方时刻准备着高举打击印度的旗号，破坏一切在法理上它应该捍卫的巴基斯坦制度。
在民族主义在亚洲全面崛起的今天，领导人有很强的激励炮制历史为其所用，而对于这个目的，很少有历史记忆能和痛苦的羞辱史一样有效。中国精于此道，但在其他国家也可以看到这样的做法，包括印度。关键在于要建立一套羞辱链，根据这个羞辱链，施加在本国头上的羞辱是最为重要的，而施加在他国头上的羞辱会被贬低，只有在重申地位等级链时会被想起。
但是，没完没了的多卡拉纠纷清楚地表明，这套方法可能造成严重的风险。第一次世界大战后，欧洲没有充分解决羞辱的遗留问题，结果是灾难性的。但是，第二次世界大战后，欧洲直面这一挑战，为前所未有的地区合作奠定了基础。我们希望亚洲也走上类似的道路——而且要在历史耻辱的愤怒沸腾之前。
