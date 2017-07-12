Dark Chocolate JUL 12, 2017

India was indeed humiliated in the 1962 war. But the reason India was humiliated is not because of India not acceding to its [China] territorial demands as is characterized by the author. The reason is the opposite. It is China that refuse India's territorial demand that precipitate the 1962 war. Unlike India's other neighbors China was able to fight back and deal India a crushing defeat, hence the humiliation. Today India has the dubious record of land grabbing every single of its neighbors since its creation in 1947. Here is a selected list for people interested.



1947 Annexation of Kashmir

http://www.counterpunch.org/2015/02/06/indias-shame/

http://thediplomat.com/2015/08/kashmirs-young-rebels/





1949 Annexation of Manipur

http://www.tehelka.com/manipurs-merger-with-india-was-a-forced-annexation/





1949 Annexation of Tripura

http://www.crescent-online.net/2009/09/the-myths-of-one-nation-and-one-hinduism-in-india-zawahir-siddique-2316-articles.html





1951 Annexation of South Tibet:

http://kanglaonline.com/2011/06/khathing-the-taking-of-tawang/

http://www.mainstreamweekly.net/article2582.html

http://chasfreeman.net/india-pakistan-and-china/





1954 Annexation of Nagaland

http://morungexpress.com/desire-nagas-live-separate-nation-deserved/

http://nagalandmusings.blogspot.com/2013/01/indias-untold-genocide-of-nagas.html





1954 Attempt annexation of Sikkim and Bhutan (Failed)

http://redbarricade.blogspot.hk/2013/01/twisted-truth.html





1961 Annexation of Goa:

http://www.ruleoflaw.org.au/the-annexation-of-goa/

http://www.historytoday.com/richard-cavendish/goa-falls-indian-troops

http://goa-invasion-1961.blogspot.in/2013/09/india-pirated-goa-china-is-regaining_16.html





1962 Annexation of Kalapani, Nepal:

http://www.eurasiareview.com/07032012-indian-hegemony-in-nepal-oped/

http://ireport.cnn.com/docs/DOC-1239348

http://www.sharnoffsglobalviews.com/land-disputes-116/





1962 Aggression against China:

http://gregoryclark.net/redif.html

http://asiapacific.anu.edu.au/news-events/podcasts/renewed-tension-indiachina-border-whos-blame





1971 Annexation of Turtuk, Pakistan:

http://www.openthemagazine.com/article/nation/suddenly-indian





1972 Annexation of Tin Bigha, Bangladesh

http://www.dhakatribune.com/op-ed/2014/feb/20/killing-fields





1975 Annexation of Sikkim (the whole country):

http://nepalitimes.com/issue/35/Nation/9621#.UohjPHQo6LA

http://www.passblue.com/2015/07/22/a-small-himalayan-kingdom-remembers-its-lost-independence/

http://www.amazon.com/Smash-Grab-Annexation-Sunanda-Datta-Ray/dp/9383260386

http://asiahouse.org/sikkim-tale-love-intrigue-cold-war-asia/

http://indiatoday.intoday.in/story/annexation-of-sikkim-by-india-was-not-legal-wangchuk-namgyal/1/391498.html





1983 (Aborted) Attempted invasion of Mauritius

http://thediplomat.com/2013/03/when-india-almost-invaded-mauritius/





1990 (Failed) Attempted annexation of Bhutan:

http://www.nytimes.com/1990/10/07/world/india-based-groups-seek-to-disrupt-bhutan.html





2006 Annexation of Duars, Bhutan:

http://wangchasangey.blogspot.in/2015/11/different-kind-of-anxieties-on.html#comment-form





2013 Annexation of Moreh, Myanmar

http://www.huffingtonpost.com/nehginpao-kipgen/easing-indiamyanmar-borde_b_4633040.html