Asia in Denial
Denial is among the most powerful of all human defense mechanisms, and particularly troublesome for governments. Not only is China unwilling to admit the severity of its economic problems, but many other officials across Asia seem inclined to believe that US President-elect Donald Trump’s tariff threats are merely a bluff.
NEW HAVEN – I saw nothing but denial in my recent post-US-election tour of Asia, with stops in Hong Kong, Shenzhen, Beijing, and Singapore. Taking a cue from surging global equity markets, Asians are making every effort to wish away problems at home and abroad.