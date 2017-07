آسيا والذكرى السنوية الحزينة

Godfree Roberts JUL 10, 2017

A remarkable combination of rewriting history and failing to grasp current reality.

"In 1997, a China still uncertain of its regional role was not a vocal supporter of the Japanese plan for an Asian Monetary Fund. Its lack of support ultimately sealed the fate of that proposal"? No ,it died a quick death amid strong US resistance to Asia creating a counterpoint to IMF, one over which the US Treasury Department would have zero influence. The IMF, of course, drew much ire during the crisis for demanding fiscal austerity and higher interest rates in return for bailouts.



And the laughable claim, "China is still wedded to a model that prioritizes a target rate of growth, and it still relies on high investment to hit that target. The government maintains liquidity provision at whatever levels are needed to keep the economic engine humming, in a manner dangerously reminiscent of what Thailand was doing before its crisis. Because China’s government relaxed restrictions on offshore borrowing faster than was prudent, Chinese enterprises with links to the government have high levels of foreign debt" is just nonsense.

China's foreign indebtedness is negligible and generously covered by its foreign reserves. It's debt-to-GDP ratio is exemplary for an economy growing 400% faster than America's and its debt ROI is 200%-300%. Read more