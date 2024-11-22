Trump’s Best Hope for Peace Is to Support Ukraine

Nearly two months before his return to the White House, Donald Trump appears intent on pressuring Ukraine to accept territorial losses in exchange for ending the war. Although a quick resolution may seem appealing, forcing Ukraine to capitulate would merely embolden Russia and its Chinese, Iranian, and North Korean allies.
URBANA, ILLINOIS/BERKELEY/KYIV – US President-elect Donald Trump has claimed that he could end the Russia-Ukraine war in a single day. While he has yet to outline the specifics of his plan, some of his advisers have suggested that he intends to pressure Ukraine to accept territorial losses and agree to non-NATO status in exchange for Russia halting its military operations. If Ukraine rejects the deal, the United States will cut military and economic aid. If Russia declines, the US will provide Ukraine with more advanced weaponry.
