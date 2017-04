El decepcionante primer año de Macri en Argentina

Bruno Martin APR 20, 2017

You mention the need for change in the institutional framework, but have these populist governments done anything about it beyond employing the usual populist rhetoric? Especially considering the level of public support, leverage and time they had. What have they done to strenghten the institutions? Do you counter aforementioned failed "conservative" governments policies by handing a country with 29% poverty?Whether conservative or otherwise, it will be impossible to achieve and maintain stability and progress in a country like Argentina until that is addressed. Until chronic issues like the lack of stable institutions are addressed.



I'm not sure this administration will be able to push through with all the necessary reforms to create a stable institutional framework, but there have been advances and we know long lasting reforms take a long time to be established - if they ever have the chance to materialize, that is. I, as many others, am waiting for October's elections to see how everything will play out. The economy is already forecasted to expand this year, but some some key reforms won't be able to be pushed through until after the election.









