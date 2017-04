ماكري وعام أول مخيب للآمال في الأرجنتين

Ivan Kreimer APR 18, 2017

We have seen this history roll out before. A conservative government screws things up, few big businesses make a lot of money, and then a populist government takes power to counterattack the previous policies. Back to square 1 until the populist repeats the mistakes of the previous government mistakes. All while the Argentinian people still get the breadcrumbs of the ruling class (including the syndicates and the businessmen). As long as the institutional framework of Argentina changes (more control to the executive powers of the three levels of government, more transparency, better law enforcement, more delegation of power – both political and financial, and a Weberian civil service), nothing will change. I', 27 years old, I've already lost any hopes for my country. Read more