Armin Schmidt DEC 23, 2016

I have little economic qualification and this economic problem seems to need a technical solution. This perspective could be rooted in that economics is most able to describe it, while the cause is found somewhere else.



I am a man with another "hammer", and I will try to nail the problem briefly here, despite only little knowledge about the real situation. The "hammer" is found in my account's bio.



Maybe, what Mr. Duran-Loriga indicated can, from my POV, be described as mutual stalling from too often irresponsible subgroup liberation. I mean: people need things to liberate themselves from small and big binding processes like itch or hunger, so they try to get them. This can cause harm to someone else, in turn causing reason in the other to also "subgroup-liberate." This can spiral down. I tried for a rule-of-thumb:

"Responsible subgroup liberation demands fairness and mutual compensation."

Can this slow inflation?





Further into the future, against the perceived global trend, there might be good use for "best-for-all" spirit.

For example a shareable vision of how Argentina, and in parallel the whole Spanish-speaking people, could contribute to globally desired causes. The ideally ensuing shared aiming ideally leads to trust and cooperation.

Read more