通货膨胀的破坏力

坎布里奇—上周我在阿根廷的时候，领教了高通胀的破坏力。眼下阿根廷年通胀率在20%左右，而去年估算的通胀率有40%左右。阿根廷央行竭尽全力让经济去通胀，目标是三年后实现5%的通胀率。

阿根廷通胀在过去要高得多。在1975年到1990年的15年中，年通胀率高达300%，这意味着平均每过几个月物价水平就要翻番。1989年，物价上涨年率暴增至1,000%，此后通胀终于受到控制。

事实上，通胀基本消失了。我记得20世纪90年代中期在阿根廷时基本上没有通胀。当时，阿根廷比索盯准美元，两种货币在布宜诺斯艾利斯街头平行流通。

但此后比索不再盯住美元，美元合同被迫按照非市场汇率转换为比索合同，这导致通胀飙升。2003年，年通胀率达到了40%。随后几年下降到10%。但在内斯托·基什内尔及其妻子兼继任者克里斯蒂娜·费尔南德兹担任总统期间，通胀又上升到25%。最后，2016年通胀率又回到40%，与此同时，此前用来掩盖真实通胀率的扭曲性价格补贴也被取消。

最近的高通胀率，以及公众对过去更高通胀率的记忆给阿根廷经济造成了巨大的伤害。

为了补偿高通胀，市场利率也随之上升，这导致即使是政府现在也必须为短期比索借贷支付25%左右的利率。贷款人不愿意提供固定利率长期信用，因为通胀剧增将影响到他们的债券和贷款的价值。

家庭和企业不愿用短期贷款或可变利率贷款为长期投资融资，因为通胀剧增将导致它们的利息支出剧增。事实上，阿根廷通胀高企而多变的历史已经毁掉了国内按揭市场，家庭无法通过按揭买房。企业也不愿借钱，因为它们还记得此前通胀——从而利率——剧增导致健康企业破产的情景。

人寿保险业也受到高企而不确定的通胀的破坏。没人知道未来被索偿时比索价值几何，既然如此，还有谁会以今天的比索来购买保险呢？

经济学家的对策兴许是建议按揭、保险合同和其他协议可以进行物价水平指数化，根据当前通货膨胀率偿付。但当通胀率变化十分迅速时，甚至连当前通胀率都很难确定。

前任政府试图通过发布通胀估算来欺瞒公众，专家们一致认为政府发布的数字远低于真实的物价增长率。一位阿根廷朋友解释说，试图提供准确的通胀衡量手段的统计学家都会被政府炒鱿鱼，替之以能炮制低通胀数字的政治盟友。他说，他们“将政府数据从技术问题变成行为艺术。”

在政府允许阿根廷人将比索兑换成美元并携带出境的时候，拥有金融财产的人都将钱投资到了美国。有人告诉我，投资美国的阿根廷财富比投资阿根廷的都多。

拜这一资金流出所赐，阿根廷投资十分低迷，这拖累了生产率和增长。阿根廷总资本形成只占GDP的17%，而中国和墨西哥占23%。

尽管总统马克里的新政府决心降低通胀、实现物价稳定，但这样做需要付出高昂的政治代价。紧货币和高利率抑制了投资，导致真实GDP收缩。与此同时，通胀从20%变成15%对公众来说没有什么感觉。因此，政府必须付出短期政治代价才能实现长期经济收益。

阿根廷的经验为其他国家提供了两个关键教训。第一，物价稳定是脆弱的，通货膨胀率可能急剧升高。第二，高通胀率会留在民众的记忆中，并造成长期的负面影响。实现物价稳定非常重要，但通过管理货币政策、盯住低通货膨胀率目标来维持物价稳定同样重要。