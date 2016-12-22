坎布里奇—上周我在阿根廷的时候，领教了高通胀的破坏力。眼下阿根廷年通胀率在20%左右，而去年估算的通胀率有40%左右。阿根廷央行竭尽全力让经济去通胀，目标是三年后实现5%的通胀率。
阿根廷通胀在过去要高得多。在1975年到1990年的15年中，年通胀率高达300%，这意味着平均每过几个月物价水平就要翻番。1989年，物价上涨年率暴增至1,000%，此后通胀终于受到控制。
事实上，通胀基本消失了。我记得20世纪90年代中期在阿根廷时基本上没有通胀。当时，阿根廷比索盯准美元，两种货币在布宜诺斯艾利斯街头平行流通。
但此后比索不再盯住美元，美元合同被迫按照非市场汇率转换为比索合同，这导致通胀飙升。2003年，年通胀率达到了40%。随后几年下降到10%。但在内斯托·基什内尔及其妻子兼继任者克里斯蒂娜·费尔南德兹担任总统期间，通胀又上升到25%。最后，2016年通胀率又回到40%，与此同时，此前用来掩盖真实通胀率的扭曲性价格补贴也被取消。
最近的高通胀率，以及公众对过去更高通胀率的记忆给阿根廷经济造成了巨大的伤害。
为了补偿高通胀，市场利率也随之上升，这导致即使是政府现在也必须为短期比索借贷支付25%左右的利率。贷款人不愿意提供固定利率长期信用，因为通胀剧增将影响到他们的债券和贷款的价值。
家庭和企业不愿用短期贷款或可变利率贷款为长期投资融资，因为通胀剧增将导致它们的利息支出剧增。事实上，阿根廷通胀高企而多变的历史已经毁掉了国内按揭市场，家庭无法通过按揭买房。企业也不愿借钱，因为它们还记得此前通胀——从而利率——剧增导致健康企业破产的情景。
人寿保险业也受到高企而不确定的通胀的破坏。没人知道未来被索偿时比索价值几何，既然如此，还有谁会以今天的比索来购买保险呢？
经济学家的对策兴许是建议按揭、保险合同和其他协议可以进行物价水平指数化，根据当前通货膨胀率偿付。但当通胀率变化十分迅速时，甚至连当前通胀率都很难确定。
前任政府试图通过发布通胀估算来欺瞒公众，专家们一致认为政府发布的数字远低于真实的物价增长率。一位阿根廷朋友解释说，试图提供准确的通胀衡量手段的统计学家都会被政府炒鱿鱼，替之以能炮制低通胀数字的政治盟友。他说，他们“将政府数据从技术问题变成行为艺术。”
在政府允许阿根廷人将比索兑换成美元并携带出境的时候，拥有金融财产的人都将钱投资到了美国。有人告诉我，投资美国的阿根廷财富比投资阿根廷的都多。
拜这一资金流出所赐，阿根廷投资十分低迷，这拖累了生产率和增长。阿根廷总资本形成只占GDP的17%，而中国和墨西哥占23%。
尽管总统马克里的新政府决心降低通胀、实现物价稳定，但这样做需要付出高昂的政治代价。紧货币和高利率抑制了投资，导致真实GDP收缩。与此同时，通胀从20%变成15%对公众来说没有什么感觉。因此，政府必须付出短期政治代价才能实现长期经济收益。
阿根廷的经验为其他国家提供了两个关键教训。第一，物价稳定是脆弱的，通货膨胀率可能急剧升高。第二，高通胀率会留在民众的记忆中，并造成长期的负面影响。实现物价稳定非常重要，但通过管理货币政策、盯住低通货膨胀率目标来维持物价稳定同样重要。
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (4)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Thomas Berenguel
If we base our investigation solely on economics, all you are saying could be true, but usually nobody takes in account the political and economical wars that England and the USA have Exercised on Argentina after the Falklands/Malvinas war.
There is very little a third world country could do against that. Read more
Comment Commented Armin Schmidt
I have little economic qualification and this economic problem seems to need a technical solution. This perspective could be rooted in that economics is most able to describe it, while the cause is found somewhere else.
I am a man with another "hammer", and I will try to nail the problem briefly here, despite only little knowledge about the real situation. The "hammer" is found in my account's bio.
Maybe, what Mr. Duran-Loriga indicated can, from my POV, be described as mutual stalling from too often irresponsible subgroup liberation. I mean: people need things to liberate themselves from small and big binding processes like itch or hunger, so they try to get them. This can cause harm to someone else, in turn causing reason in the other to also "subgroup-liberate." This can spiral down. I tried for a rule-of-thumb:
"Responsible subgroup liberation demands fairness and mutual compensation."
Can this slow inflation?
Further into the future, against the perceived global trend, there might be good use for "best-for-all" spirit.
For example a shareable vision of how Argentina, and in parallel the whole Spanish-speaking people, could contribute to globally desired causes. The ideally ensuing shared aiming ideally leads to trust and cooperation.
Read more
Comment Commented Mauricio Duran-Loriga
42 million Argentinians share only one thing in common; they'd rather die before trusting any other Argentinian fellow citizen.
For several decades already, Argentina is a failed country, and it will take more than good wording and correct policies to redress the country. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Rogawski
I am old enough to remember the enormous pain caused by severe inflation in the United States in the 1970s. As the collective memories of the baby boom generation become dissipated, I fear that the lessons of that era will be forgotten and that policy makers will make the same mistakes, causing a Great Inflation to happen again. Read more
Featured
The Year That Ended an Epoch?
Javier Solana revisits the tumultuous international events of 2016, and surveys the uncertain landscape ahead.
The International Barriers to Trump’s Economic Plan
Mohamed A. El-Erian emphasizes the need for international policy coordination to accelerate the US recovery.
Trump’s Global Strength
Andrew Sheng & Xiao Geng consider what the world can expect from a US president-elect who has been consistently underestimated.
PS Commentators face the press
PS On Air: The Super Germ Threat
In the latest edition of PS On Air , Jim O’Neill discusses how to beat antimicrobial resistance, which threatens millions of lives, with Gavekal Dragonomics’ Anatole Kaletsky and Leonardo Maisano of Il Sole 24 Ore.