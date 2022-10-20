The Sirens of Appeasement

I am a big believer in the idea that people should be allowed to choose their own rulers. It is not always possible or practical, because different people have different ideas and countries cannot be divided into infinitely small fragments. Also, it is reasonable to have a preference for maintaining the status quo. But that should be something to strive for.



It is obvious that most people in Ukraine as it was after the breakup of the USSR wanted their independence from Moscow. But there were substantial areas where the government in Kiev was not trusted or wanted - where the people resented the imposition of the Ukrainian language and wished to remain Russian. That is the root of this conflict.



I support the help the West has given Ukraine to maintain its independence. But further gains in territory by the Ukrainian forces would run the risk of becoming invasions themselves. I do not wish to find out if Ukrainian soldiers can be as cruel as Russian ones if they are occupying a population that resents their presence. I am sure they can be.



A ceasefire now would save great bloodshed and misery, and result in a dividing line that is as good as we are likely to get between people who want to be Russian and people who want to be Ukrainian.