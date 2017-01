Důvěřovat trhům, nedůvěřovat mediálním kartelům

M M JAN 30, 2017

Surgei, this is a more balanced article than your last one. Point one (1) all government produced or sponsored data is inaccurate (because they are primarily meant to appease the markets); (2) the mainstream media is controlled indirectly by the governments (through the oligarchs) primarily to serve point (1) being the appeasement (or indirect manipulations) of the markets. So yes we are in a vicious circle and when one is in a vicious circle one sees only distorted data. Inequality has been manifested in its most blatant form at the ballot boxes of Greece, Italy, UK, the US, etc...therefore, there is no hiding or living in denial of the fact that not only the media cannot be trusted, but governments and goverment institutions to include the regulators cannot be trusted either. The gap between economies and their citizens have become so wide that only a Tsunami can bridge the gap.