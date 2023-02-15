How to Prevent Humanitarian Crises

With the looming climate catastrophe threatening to compound the effects of conflict and supply-chain disruptions, the international community must be more proactive in addressing humanitarian needs. By predicting risks and acting before events become emergencies, aid organizations can deliver assistance more effectively.
LONDON – The world is in the midst of the worst food crisis in modern history. As a confluence of geopolitical, economic, and climate crises fuels global shortages, a staggering 326 million people in dozens of countries need humanitarian aid, with 222 million facing acute food insecurity and up to 50 million at risk of starving to death.
The poorest countries have been hit the hardest by the rise in global food prices caused by the war in Ukraine. And with the looming climate catastrophe threatening to compound the effects of conflict and supply-chain disruptions, the humanitarian sector must adopt a more proactive, anticipatory approach to the growing hunger crisis.
Until relatively recently, humanitarian organizations did not pay much attention to climate change. But the proliferation of weather-related humanitarian emergencies has caused the sector to recognize the threat that the climate crisis poses to low-income countries and to the global food system.
