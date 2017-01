المعاهدة الدولية للبذور المناهضة للعلم

Michael Public JAN 18, 2017

Many educated people want nothing to do with Montsanto's seeds. We don't want them growing in our fields or digested in our stomachs. It is only a matter of time before this idea filters through to the masses. I understand why seeds developed in a lab which cost $1 billion cannot be freely pirated but anything that comes from nature or cultivation by collective farms is common property of all nations. After all, we all breathe the foul pollution the US and China spew into the air. Read more