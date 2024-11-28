Has Angela Merkel No Shame?

During the former German chancellor’s long tenure, she made a series of landmark decisions that ultimately rendered Europe less safe from threats both foreign and domestic. But judging by her forthcoming memoir and accompanying promotional tour, all the blame lies with others.
WARSAW – When Angela Merkel left the German chancellorship in December 2021, after 16 years in power, she had a credible claim to being one of the greatest politicians of the twenty-first century (so far). Now, after three years of deafening silence, and with her legacy in shambles, she is promoting her forthcoming political memoir. Her silence was more persuasive.
WARSAW – When Angela Merkel left the German chancellorship in December 2021, after 16 years in power, she had a credible claim to being one of the greatest politicians of the twenty-first century (so far). Now, after three years of deafening silence, and with her legacy in shambles, she is promoting her forthcoming political memoir. Her silence was more persuasive.