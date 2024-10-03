A New President and a Grim Legacy for Mexico
Andrés Manuel López Obrador recently ended his six-year term as Mexico’s president, leaving behind a decimated health system, a stalled economy, and a politicized judiciary. His successor, Claudia Sheinbaum, looks set to follow in his footsteps.
MEXICO CITY – Mexico has just inaugurated a new president, Claudia Sheinbaum, the first woman to hold the post. But her term begins under the long shadow of her predecessor, and patron, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, whose influence is unlikely to wane anytime soon.