Made in America 2.0
The bipartisan backlash against free trade in the United States has contributed to a worldwide wave of opposition to globalization. But, compared to its trading partners, America is in an enviable position, thanks to low energy costs and a growing capacity to produce advanced-technology goods.
SAN DIEGO – Globalization is on its deathbed, which is reflected in the bipartisan disdain for free trade in the United States. Both former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris seem tariff-happy in the run-up to November’s presidential election.