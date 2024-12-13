Truth or Trumpian Consequences
The United States is far from being an autocracy, but Donald Trump is already being treated by some people as a fearsome monarch. Instead of self-censoring or becoming even more ideological, American liberals in the media and higher education would do well to respond to his authoritarian ambitions by recommitting to the pursuit of truth.
NEW YORK – Distinguished history professors have claimed that US President-elect Donald Trump has the makings of a fascist dictator. Trump himself has indicated that he has no interest in safeguarding the institutions upon which a liberal democracy depends, such as a free press, an independent judiciary, and a nonpartisan bureaucracy.