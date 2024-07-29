Liberal Democracy Hangs in the Balance

If the United States were to abdicate its role as the driving force and leading exemplar of post-World War II American-style liberal democracy, the liberal West as a whole would be in danger, and liberal Europe even more so. That is what is at stake in the US presidential election on November 5.
BERLIN – For a while now, it has been clear that two elections – one on each side of the Atlantic – would decide the fate of liberal democracy in 2024: the June European Parliament elections and the November US presidential election. While fears that European elections would deliver a resounding victory to far-right anti-European Union parties were not borne out, liberal democracy is hardly in the clear, in Europe or the United States.
