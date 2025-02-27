The Big Picture

No one was surprised that, at this year’s Munich Security Conference, US Vice President J.D. Vance repeated Donald Trump’s longstanding demand for Europe to take greater responsibility for its own security. But Vance’s accusation that the biggest threat Europe faces comes “from within,” together with the administration’s abandonment and economic shakedown of Ukraine, makes it clear that the issue is not burden-sharing, but betrayal.
No one was surprised that, at this year’s Munich Security Conference, US Vice President J.D. Vance repeated Donald Trump’s longstanding demand for Europe to take greater responsibility for its own security. But Vance’s accusation that the biggest threat Europe faces comes “from within,” together with the administration’s abandonment and economic shakedown of Ukraine, makes it clear that the issue is not burden-sharing, but betrayal.