Where Have All the Flowers Gone?

NEW YORK – Forty-eight years ago, my mother, my sister, and I arrived in the United States as political refugees from General Augusto Pinochet’s dictatorship in Chile. Though we came from Latin America, no one accused us of being rapists or of eating cats and dogs. Immigration officials were kind. After we found a small apartment, the neighbors brought us pies, and the lady upstairs offered to teach me how to touch-type.
