America Needs Political Age Limits

The US military has mandatory retirement ages for its top officers because it must guarantee that those who command America’s soldiers and weapons are in full command of their faculties. But surely the standard should be even higher for the men and women who control the military and write US laws.
CHICAGO – Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the 2024 US presidential race remains one of the biggest stories of the year. Criticized for his June debate performance and showing clear signs of aging, the 81-year-old president finally acknowledged what the polls were showing and handed the reins to his vice president, Kamala Harris, who is 59. Suddenly, the 78-year-old Republican nominee, Donald Trump, has gone from being the slightly younger candidate to the much older one.
