“America First” in Action
Donald Trump’s shutdown of US foreign aid and withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement and the World Health Organization will damage, perhaps irreparably, US influence in global forums. Far from making America great again, Trump is giving a giant boost to China’s claims to world leadership.
MELBOURNE – Donald Trump has wasted no time clarifying what “America First” – the dominant idea driving his election campaign – means in practice. So far, it means a 90-day freeze on most foreign aid spending, as well as the withdrawal of the United States from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Paris climate agreement.