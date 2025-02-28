Can America Maintain External Sustainability?
Although concerns about America’s fiscal sustainability are mounting, not enough attention is given to its rapidly deteriorating external balance. But with the country’s net foreign debt on track to reach 100% of GDP, foreign investors may be less willing to purchase US financial assets on the same scale as before.
BEIJING – Some US commentators have recently expressed concern about the country’s fiscal sustainability. But few have addressed America’s external sustainability, which looks increasingly questionable.