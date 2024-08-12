America’s Climate Election
When it comes to the global effort to combat climate change and mitigate its impact, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are poles apart. But while Harris presumably would continue President Joe Biden’s policies to reduce US greenhouse-gas emissions, her administration would also face an unavoidable tradeoff.
TOKYO – Every US presidential election is consequential, but American voters face an unusually weighty decision in 2024. The outcome will have implications for US foreign policy, social policy, and the integrity of the political system itself. But none of its consequences will be more profound or far-reaching than on global efforts to combat climate change.