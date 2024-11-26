Amazon Is Busting Democracy, Not Just Unions
Amazon’s efforts to undermine labor organizing are part of a larger attack on the fundamental rights of workers in general. If the company succeeds, its strategy will serve as a globally applicable playbook for multinational corporations’ efforts to subordinate democratic institutions to their own interests.
GENEVA – Black Friday has become more than a shopping spree. Relabeled Make Amazon Pay Day by labor advocates, it increasingly marks an annual season of resistance. As millions of consumers flood to Amazon’s digital aisles, a growing force of workers and their allies are taking to the streets to challenge the e-commerce behemoth’s efforts to reshape the world in its own image.