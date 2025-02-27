AI Will Not Supercharge GDP Growth

For good or ill – or merely as an enabler of ever more intense zero-sum competition – artificial intelligence will have a pervasive and perhaps transformative impact on society. But the hope that it will unleash a sustained increase in measured productivity and GDP growth is probably a delusion.
LONDON – Everyone knows that artificial intelligence is a hugely powerful technology with immense economic implications. US equity prices reflect not only confidence in the prospects of technology companies but also a belief that AI will fuel a broader boom. The growth-obsessed UK government views AI development as a top priority, and everyone at the World Economic Forum in Davos this January wanted to hear from the world’s AI leaders.
LONDON – Everyone knows that artificial intelligence is a hugely powerful technology with immense economic implications. US equity prices reflect not only confidence in the prospects of technology companies but also a belief that AI will fuel a broader boom. The growth-obsessed UK government views AI development as a top priority, and everyone at the World Economic Forum in Davos this January wanted to hear from the world’s AI leaders.