What AI Means for Growth and Jobs
While many commentators warn that AI will undermine employment and offer only modest productivity gains, empirical studies continue to suggest otherwise. With the right policies in place, the technology holds immense potential to drive both growth and employment.
PARIS – Some prominent economists argue that the revolution in artificial intelligence – particularly the rapid development of generative AI – will have only moderate effects on productivity growth but unambiguously negative effects on employment, owing to the automation of many tasks and jobs. We disagree on both counts.