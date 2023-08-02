Dear Professors Acemoglu, Johnson and Austin, excellent article effectively suggesting that bargaining power with labor would increase productivity of companies that would use generative AI.



HOwever here I would like to mention that Hollywood screen plays are using a specific nature of AI known as Advanced Idea Mechanics. Ofcourse Advance Idea is meant to play with the material mechanics in screen play. For example when Batman or Superman would defy laws of physics, Advance Idea Mechanics guide the screen play to make it as closely possible to real life scenerio when super power wielding super heros proportional size and weight would define the impact on ground for a rough landing of both Batman and superman on the ground as depicted in the movies when they would fight. To make both super powers appear real and using physics of material science a pseudo real scenerio is built in screen plays that amazes the audience and multibillion dollar businesses / revenues are collected.



Professor Austin would have a good knowledge about advanced Idea mechanics used to build every scene in superhero movies or for example simulated scenarios of real life events. Since proximity to reality is still very expensive using AI technologies in Advance Idea Mechanics, it is not so widely used in video games or documentaries and only Hollywood has the distinction in it.



Thereby Hollywood is incentivised to device further breakthroughs in advance idea mechanics and probably it would be for the first time that Hollywood would directly contribute to world's most innovative furture technologies.



I have written a book that covers some future applications of Advance Idea Mechanics in real life. For example by controlling for material science, capability to smell in a virtual world using Advance Idea Mechanics would revolutionize physics, chemistry and biology. For example in medical science it would be possible to have bionic implantations for persons with disabilities.



Now coming to your concern and as it is shared by every hollywood actor and worker, what kind of synergies there must be while the field of Advance Idea Mechanics is further developed. Well I absolutely agree that the genius of performing art is only good because it concerns human talents and less technology. And hollywood is the bastion of excellence in performing arts. There is no substitute for all the performers that act in hollywood movies. Well I think the future of hollywood would be about making sequels where few actors introduced in a movie would carry a legacy of acting in the world of Advance Idea Mechanics. It is like building a brand out of each actor without whom the movie is not much but some special effects - as that is what they used to call Advance Idea Mechanics in good old days.



Audience all around the globe want personal touch with entertainment and that is where the hollywood should focus in future film making. This would mean more movies than what is currently being produced. Actually far more movies like more than 10 times the movies that make it to the top casting and developing more and more superstars in hollywood. With Advance Idea Mechanics skies are the limit and new future of both entertainment and technology would be carved out of a simple will to make a spectacular film.