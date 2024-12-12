nixonsaintil4_Anya BerkutGettyImages_ai_learning Anya Berkut/Getty Images
Closing the AI Skills Gap in 2025

A scarcity of AI-related skills in today’s workforce is becoming a major obstacle to deploying the technology effectively. To unleash AI’s full potential, public- and private-sector organizations must work together to update the prevailing model of career education and training.

NEW YORK – With artificial intelligence poised to reshape industries worldwide, a paradox is emerging. Despite growing demand for people with the knowledge to leverage the technology’s potential, AI-related skills remain in short supply.

