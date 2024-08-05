The AI Safety Debate Is All Wrong

Today's anxiety about the risks posed by artificial intelligence reflects a tendency to anthropomorphize AI and causes us to focus on the wrong issues. Since any technology can be used for good or bad, what ultimately matters is who controls it, what their objectives are, and what kind of regulations they are subjected to.
BOSTON – A huge industry has emerged in recent years as China, the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union have made the safety of artificial intelligence a top priority. Obviously, any technology – from cars and pharmaceuticals to machine tools and lawnmowers – should be designed as safely as possible (one wishes that more scrutiny had been brought to bear on social media during its early days).
