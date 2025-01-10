Europe’s CEOs Must Speak Up on AI Regulation

From the Industrial Revolution up to the present, regulatory frameworks for new and evolving technologies have benefited from real-world input. Yet in the case of AI, too many companies remain on the sidelines, heightening the risk that poorly designed rules will hinder progress.
PARIS – As artificial intelligence reshapes economies and societies, business leaders must consider how they will work with policymakers to govern the technology’s development. In the European Union, the recently adopted AI Act requires businesses to take precautionary measures depending on the risks associated with different use cases. Thus, using AI to engage in “social scoring” is deemed “unacceptable,” whereas AI-augmented email filters come with “minimal risk.”
