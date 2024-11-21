Central and Eastern Europe’s Bid for AI Dominance
In recent years, Central and Eastern European countries have emerged as vibrant innovation hubs, producing a new wave of tech unicorns. Although well-positioned to capitalize on the artificial-intelligence boom, these economies must first close critical infrastructure gaps and invest in human capital.
BOSTON – While the world’s attention remains focused on Ukraine’s heroic stand against Russian aggression, a quieter revolution is reshaping Central and Eastern European (CEE) economies.