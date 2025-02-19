Will We Squander the AI Opportunity?

For more than 200,000 years, humans have built solutions to the challenges we face and shared our knowledge with each other. AI could continue this trend, complementing human capabilities and enabling us to unleash our full potential, but the technology is developing in a different direction.
PARIS – I was fortunate to participate in the recent AI Action Summit in Paris, where many discussions emphasized the need to steer AI in a more socially beneficial direction. At a time of increasingly loud calls for AI acceleration from Silicon Valley – and now from the US government – the opportunity to focus on what we want from the technology was like a breath of fresh air.
