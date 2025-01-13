AI Alone Won’t Save the Planet

When leaders and executives convene for the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, they must acknowledge that artificial intelligence is not a panacea for climate change. To realize these advanced tools' potential, they must be coupled with the insights of indigenous peoples, local communities, and private-sector actors.
GENEVA – This year’s annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, where participants will address the theme of “Collaboration for the Intelligent Age,” comes at a critical juncture for the planet. Ecosystems are straining under the pressure of climate change, and the interconnected cycles that maintain freshwater availability, soil moisture, ocean health, and plant growth are spinning out of balance at an alarming pace.
