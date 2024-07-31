AI and National Security

It is a truism that technology moves faster than policy or diplomacy, especially when it is driven by intense market competition in the private sector. But when it comes addressing the potential security risks associated with today's AI, policymakers need to pick up their pace.
ASPEN – Humans are a tool-making species, but can we control the tools we make? When Robert Oppenheimer and other physicists developed the first nuclear fission weapon in the 1940s, they worried that their invention might destroy humanity. Thus far, it has not, but controlling nuclear weapons has been a persistent challenge ever since.
