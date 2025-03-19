What AI Can Learn From Aviation Safety
Generative AI presents unpredictable risks, from data breaches to manipulated outputs, rendering traditional security models obsolete. Just as the aviation industry gained public trust by adopting rigorous safety protocols, AI companies must identify and address critical vulnerabilities before they cause real-world harm.
PARIS – In a recent security test, a generative AI banking chatbot designed to assist customers with loan applications was manipulated into disclosing sensitive financial information. Testers bypassed security controls and extracted a comprehensive list of loan approvals, including customer names.