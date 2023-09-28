Is AI a Master or Slave?

Here is one solution:



In order to implement AI for society, society must be governed by a rigid set of rules that has not yet been developed for the USA. China will have an easier time implementing future AI because it lives under the CCP which has a strict doctrine of behavior for social and economic institutions and individuals.



US society is too politically polarized and anarchical to implement a set of pro-social AI rules that all Americans are prone to accept. So, the first step is to define a popular, almost religious, set of rules that supersedes the current polarization and anarchic inter-institutional competitions in America and defines what is right and what is wrong in a formal system that can be popularly implemented. Reminds me of Murphy's Law that "Whatever it is that you want to do, you must do something else first".



The formal definition of an American system that can be defined in a manner that guides AI implementation cannot be subjected to the divisiveness of the current Republican - Democrat conflict so must be based on a centrist concept accepted by both Republicans and Democrats.



The immediate task is to define that set of centrist guidelines and then develop a political methodology for implementing those guidelines as rules with which future AI implementations must comply.



We have a start in The Centrist Party of America that has a well-defined agenda with policies and platforms, but it has no political candidates and is not recognized as a formal political party whose candidates can be placed on election ballots and elected. First, Centrism must be recognized as a valid political philosophy and then well-developed enough to formulate the rules to which future AI must conform.



The New Centrist Dialectic and the Centrist Party:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1-bC4LxYNglkIugqlsXdsfwHWxRNm0jLh/view?usp=sharing



The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on World Politics:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1rkyzoqfssPAhGyiH7SBEJRVbcJFr3a-g/view?usp=sharing