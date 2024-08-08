um1_Chung Sung-JunGetty Images_samsungdatacenter Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
en English

Weighing Up AI’s Climate Costs

 and 

Although artificial intelligence will probably increase global energy consumption in the short term, its potential to drive down carbon emissions across a wide range of industries is immense. That is because technological progress now makes it possible to decouple economic growth from emissions.

LONDON – Historically, technological revolutions have brought higher carbon dioxide emissions – with the first Industrial Revolution being powered by coal, and the second heavily by oil. Will artificial intelligence – the general-purpose technology of our time – do the same? The early signs are concerning. Microsoft’s CO2 emissions jumped some 30% since 2020 as the company invested in AI infrastructure, and Google’s are up almost 50% over the past five years.

https://prosyn.org/vdmxygk