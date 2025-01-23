Three Reasons Why AI’s Momentum Could Stall in 2025
While artificial intelligence has the potential to drive global growth and boost productivity, the industry is grappling with mounting challenges like soaring development costs and energy requirements. Meanwhile, investors are questioning whether AI investments can deliver meaningful returns.
LONDON – The rapid pace of technological advances over the past year, especially in artificial intelligence, has provided many reasons for optimism. But as we head into 2025, there are signs that AI’s momentum may be waning.