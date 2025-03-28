Two Models for Agentic AI

“Agentic AI” represents a crossroads. While AI could be a good adviser to humans – furnishing us with useful, reliable, and relevant information in real time – autonomous AI agents are likely to usher in many foreseeable problems, while eroding many of the gains that the technology might have offered.
BOSTON – AI “agents” are coming, whether we are ready or not. While there is much uncertainty about when AI models will be able to interact autonomously with digital platforms, other AI tools, and even humans, there can be little doubt that this development will be transformative – for better or worse. Yet despite all the commentary (and hype) around agentic AI, many big questions remain unaddressed, the biggest being which type of AI agent the tech industry is seeking to develop?
