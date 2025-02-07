Bending the Arc of AI Development Toward Shared Progress

As a revolutionary technology, AI must be mastered and directed toward shared progress, by reconciling innovation with the imperatives of sovereignty and social and environmental responsibility. Since global alignment is key, this month's AI Action Summit in Paris comes at just the right time.
PARIS – The rapid development of artificial intelligence represents a revolution for our societies, our economies, and our cultures, bringing both profound transformations and a mix of hopes and fears. There is great hope for progress in medical research, new climate solutions, improvements in our quality of life and work, and more effective democratic governance. But like any major technological revolution, AI also raises concerns about a loss of control, concentrations of power, and the consequences for jobs and the environment.
