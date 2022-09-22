Should Humanities Professors Be Automated?

The problem is, if we automate job sectors that require finding the truth and disseminating thought, we open our institutions and publications to a form of intellectual DDOSing. It takes a lot of time for researchers and academics to submit papers. It's tedious, but the length of time and process helps serves as a buffer. The process is long and rigorous to mitigate falsehoods and bad data. With these AI programs that churn out content multiple times faster than any human, institutions will be completely overwhelmed. Bad actors could flood institutional systems with research of little value, where important research done by humans gets overlooked.