Ciencia del suelo para un planeta con hambre

jean nutson AUG 4, 2017

There is no doubt about the seriousness of the threat posed by famine, food shortages, poor quality and toxic foods to the human populace, however curbing this looming and rapidly intensifying menace seem extremely daunting if not impossible considering the numerous underlying factors at play, from climate change factors such as drought, flood, fires, etc. through biotic factors such as pests and microbial infestations ,to the marketing and industrial factors such as lack of storage facilities often leading to wastage and inefficient processing operations resulting into depletion and loss of nutrients. Microbial soil improvement techniques could only be employed on a smaller scale globally ,considering the cost involved not forgetting the probable fact of mutation within the genome of the microbes as a result of environmental interactions which could render them ineffective or turn them into harmful organisms thereby attacking the plants instead. Emphasis could therefore be placed on factors such as improving crop yield, growth ,resistance to pests etc. through genetic modification of the seeds and the plants instead as well as increasing and maintaining soil moisture through irrigation and increasing soil cover through afforestation if any attempt could be made in that regard. Read more