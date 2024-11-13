India’s Troubled Truce with China

The recent agreement between India and China ending their years-long military standoff along their shared Himalayan border was motivated, from India's side, largely by economic considerations. But whatever benefits India reaps from increased Chinese investment will probably disappoint – especially given the likely costs.
NEW DELHI – In June 2020, incursions by Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops into the fraught borderlands of India’s Ladakh region triggered bloody clashes that killed 20 Indian soldiers, plunged bilateral relations to their lowest point in decades, and led to a prolonged military standoff. Now, China and India have reached a truce, though many in India would prefer to hold their applause until they see how it is implemented.
