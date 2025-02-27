ahassan1_Etienne TorbeyGettyImages_cyprus_starling_murmuration Etienne Torbey/Getty Images
en English

Small States Mean Big Returns

Thanks to their limited demographic scale, efficient stakeholder networks, and streamlined administrative systems, small states can often implement strategic changes rapidly, making them well-suited to thrive in a rapidly changing global economy. This represents an ideal opportunity for global investors.

BONAIRE, CARIBBEAN NETHERLANDS – In a fast-changing global economy, one development warrants particular attention: the emergence of small states as significant economic actors. And now this challenge to traditional growth paradigms is poised to reshape the global investment landscape.

https://prosyn.org/gThOxA1