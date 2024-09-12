Confronting Africa’s Cost-of-Living Crisis
While inflation and price growth have fallen in advanced economies, they remain stubbornly high in Africa, owing to rising food prices, the lack of formal employment opportunities, and austerity measures. The resulting protests in Nigeria and Kenya should encourage governments to rethink constraints on public spending.
WASHINGTON, DC – The rising cost of living in Africa has triggered a wave of protests in recent months, underscoring the disproportionately higher economic and social costs of inflation on a continent with persistent widespread poverty and heightened vulnerability to global volatility. The world, it seems, is now living through a tale of two inflations.