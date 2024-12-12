The AI Revolution Is at Home in Africa
For too long, African countries have been sidelined from the digital revolution due to limited technical capacity and inadequate infrastructure. Artificial intelligence promises to bridge the digital divide, but realizing its potential requires international support and significant investment in critical infrastructure.
LOMÉ – As the world enters an era shaped by artificial intelligence, low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) are expected to capture just 10% of the economic growth generated by AI technologies. But by forming strategic partnerships and making large-scale infrastructure investments, LMICs can harness these technologies to foster inclusive, sustainable development.