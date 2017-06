Die Lösung der Wasserprobleme Afrikas

mm semarumi JUN 27, 2017

It is unfortunate that the AfDB focuses on promoting the one element of the water system that is clearly intended to create profitable opportunities for western water companies.

Of course wastewater needs to be managed - but first, people have to have water to waste. The logical sequence is water supply to households, sanitation in households (first on-site and then flowing away) then wastewater drainage and when that is all in place, wastewater treatment.

Starting with treatment means all the money is spent on the rich (and the people who build and operate the plants) instead of bringing safe water to poor people who have none.

But then we know that AfDB has to be nice to its (rich, European) shareholders...