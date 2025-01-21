The Key to Narrowing the Development Gap

Given that Africa accounts for a disproportionately large share of people facing extreme poverty, hunger, lack of access to education, climate risks, and other problems, it is where development financing can have the greatest impact. And nowhere is the return larger than in the agri-food sector.
PARIS – In 2015, United Nations member states unanimously pledged to work toward “peace and prosperity for people and the planet” by meeting 17 Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. Although the agenda was unprecedented in its ambition – end hunger, slash inequality, spur economic growth, achieve gender equality, arrest climate change, and ensure access to water, sanitation, and energy – many expected that the world would make significant progress. But the sad, hard truth is that only 12% of the SDGs’ 140 measurable targets are heading in the right direction, and more than 30% are stalled or moving in reverse.
