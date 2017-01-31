هل انتهت دورة الانكماش؟

Mauricio Duran-Loriga JAN 31, 2017

After reading this article I wonder whether Carmen actually co-authored "This time is different" with Rogoff, I even wonder whether she has read that book. The contradictions between the article and the book are mindblogging.



Debt repayment is a direct consequence of wealth creation. Wealth is created either by robust job growth and / or robust productivity growth. The US is at nearly full employment and in a chronic decay of productivity growth rates. That makes debt repayment an utopy under current conditions.



Inflation comes either by a gargantuan increase in printed currency (we are dozens of trillions short of that), by a shortage in energy commodities (the current monumental glut is increasing, not decreasing), or by a shortage of available work force (Chinese and Indian endless supply of ultra-cheap workforce will take decades to reach equilibrium). With this in mind, good luck fostering inflation rise.



Today's deflation is caused by an unmanageable debt weight, and it is reinforced by a disproportionate overcapacity in the supply side of the equation.



As of today, it looks like it is politically unacceptable to default and write debts off. This is the reason why Trump will trigger the fiscal stimuli agenda in a last effort to fight deflationary forces before restorting to the nuclear option of default.



In the current globalised system, every country is in a race to the bottom to export deflation abroad and create inflation at home. That is why it doesn't work.



The current fiscal path will add 10 trillion to current US debt over the next decade. Trump fiscal agenda will add an additional 10 trillion over the next decade, resulting in the doubling of the (current) overall US debt in 8 years. To simplify things, we will not add the tab of the currently unfunded liabilities for the next decade.



Absent means of repayment, this setup has a truly familiar smell to the causes that led to the Nixon moment in 1971 (and the crisis that ensued). Currencies will unpeg from the US dollar, which will lose its reserve currency status, and the free foreign financing correspondent privilege.



Losing free financing will put the US on the verge of a historic deflationary shock, which will be followed by an inflationary binge as the dollar sinks like Argentina's peso did in the early 2000's.



The new peg will be a kind of SDR, an imaginary currency with no central bank, no debt-free backing asset, no ultimate Treasury backing, and managed by the last bunch of corrupt elitists, pretty much like the introduction of the Rentenmark by Governor Schacht in Germany, 1923.



A bit further than that, one might guess that when the US dollar will have lost (again) +80% of its purchasing power (related to its initial SDR quotation), and once the Western gold coffers will have been almost totally depleted by sustained purchases by China, Russia and India, at some point China (whose political elite can not stand nor multilateralism neither decentralisation) will break multilateralism by announcing a partial gold backing of its debt and currency, ending the transition from a petro-dollar fiat-based system to a gold-yuan asset backed system. For Westerners, better I am plain wrong...



By 1989 the fall of the Berlin wall and the Russian Federation collapse let the US as the Unicorn great power. Based on the emperor's limitless arrogance, the US made a fatal policy mistake.



Military innovation was neglected if not almost abandoned in terms of financing, and these capital flows where mainly allocated in the malinvestments that caused the 2000 and 2008 busts.



While at the same time, in China, proceeds from giant trade surplus were directed towards achieving military advantage.



