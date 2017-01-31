13

هل انتهت دورة الانكماش؟

كمبريدج ــ حتى اندلاع الأزمة المالية العالمية في الفترة 2008-2009، لم يكن الانكماش يمثل هما من هموم صُنّاع السياسات والمستثمرين في الاقتصادات المتقدمة، باستثناء اليابان، التي كانت خاضعة لضغوط مستمرة دفعت الأسعار إلى الهبوط لفترة تقرب من جيل كامل. والآن أصبحت المخاوف من الانكماش في طريقها إلى الزوال مرة أخرى.

بحلول منتصف ستينيات القرن العشرين، بدأت الاقتصادات المتقدمة عصرا من ارتفاع الضغوط التضخمية، والتي أشعلت شرارتها إلى حد كبير السياسات المالية والنقدية التوسعية في الولايات المتحدة، ثم تفاقمت بشكل حاد بفِعل ارتفاع أسعار النفط في السبعينيات. وأصبح الركود التضخمي، الناجم عن اجتماع النمو الاقتصادي المنخفض وارتفاع معدلات التضخم، مصطلحا شائعا بحلول نهاية ذلك العقد. والواقع أن أغلب توقعات السوق المعاصرة استقرأت تلك الاتجاهات، فتنبأت بمسيرة تصاعدية متصلة في أسعار النفط والسلع الأساسية. وأصبح المراقبون ينظرون إلى التضخم باعتباره حالة مزمنة، وتطلع الساسة إلى فرض الضوابط والرقابة على الأسعار وسياسات الدخل. وكانت أسعار الفائدة الحقيقية (المعدلة تبعا للتضخم) القصيرة الأجل سلبية على نحو ثابت في أغلب الاقتصادات المتقدمة.

وفي أكتوبر/تشرين الأول 1979، كان تشديد السياسة النقدية في الولايات المتحدة بقرار من رئيس مجلس الاحتياطي الفيدرالي بول فولكر إيذانا بنهاية تلك الدورة الطويلة. وأفسح مصطلح الركود التضخمي الطريق لمصطلح شائع جديد: تباطؤ التضخم، وهو المصطلح الذي وصف بدقة الحال في العديد من الاقتصادات المتقدمة، مع هبوط معدلات التضخم من خانة العشرات إلى الآحاد.

بيد أن تباطؤ التضخم يختلف عن الانكماش. فكما هو مبين في الشكل، في الفترة من 1962 إلى 1986، لم يسجل أي اقتصاد متقدم انخفاضا سنويا في الأسعار. وفي العديد من الأسواق الناشئة، ارتفعت معدلات التضخم إلى خانة المئات، وتعددت حالات التضخم الجامح. وحتى عام 1991، بلغ معدل التضخم في اليونان نحو 20%. وحتى في سويسرا التي تميزت تاريخيا باستقرار الأسعار كان معدل التضخم أعلى من 5%.

advanced economies deflation

يبدو كل هذا كذكرى بعيدة بعد انخفاض الأسعار المضطرد في اليونان منذ 2013، إلى جانب أزمة الديون وانهيار الناتج. وكان البنك الوطني السويسري يتصارع مع الآثار الانكماشية الناجمة عن الارتفاع الهائل الذي سجلته قيمة الفرنك على مدى السنوات القليلة الماضية.

وأُطلِق العنان للقوى الانكماشية بفِعل الاضطرابات الاقتصادية والمالية الكبرى التي ارتبطت بالأزمة العالمية العميقة المطولة التي اندلعت في عام 2008. وأصبحت محاولات تقليص الديون الخاصة بمثابة رياح عكسية ثابتة تعوق جهود البنوك المركزية لزيادة الطلب والمعروض من المال لإنعاش الاقتصاد. وفي عام 2009، سجل حو ثلث الاقتصادات المتقدمة تراجعا في الأسعار ــ أعلى مستوى بعد الحرب. وفي السنوات التي تلت ذلك، ظَلت حالات الانكماش مرتفعة وفقا لمعايير ما بعد الحرب، وأخفقت أغلب البنوك المركزية على نحو مستمر في تحقيق أهداف التضخم الشديدة التواضع (نحو 2%).

ولأن خطط التحفيز التي أقرها الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب مسايرة للاتجاهات الدورية ــ ومن المرجح أن تكتسب ثِقَلا كبيرا عندما يبلغ الاقتصاد الأميركي مستوى التشغيل الكامل للعمالة أو يقترب منه ــ فقد عادت التوقعات بأن معدل التضخم في الولايات المتحدة يتجه نحو الارتفاع إلى الظهور. ومن المتوقع على نطاق واسع أن يتجاوز التضخم هدف بنك الاحتياطي الفيدرالي (2%). ولكن الظروف النقدية الأكثر إحكاما تعمل على تخفيف حجم طفرة التضخم: فبرغم أن الزيادة المتوقعة في أسعار الفائدة الأميركية تُعَد "التطبيع" الأكثر تواضعا وتدرجا في تاريخ بنك الاحتياطي الفيدرالي، فلابد أن يحد ارتفاع الدولار المستمر من مكاسب الأسعار في مجموعة واسعة من السلع المستوردة والسلع المحلية المنافسة.

لم تكن نقطة التحول المتوقعة هذه في سلوك الأسعار فريدة من نوعها في الولايات المتحدة. وإذا صحت توقعات صندوق النقد الدولي لعام 2017 ولو تقريبيا، فإن عامنا هذا سيكون أول عام في عشر سنوات لا يشهد فيه أي اقتصاد متقدم الانكماش (راجع الرسم البياني). ولعل تأثيرات التوسع النقدي التاريخي التي طال أمد انتظارها بدأت تُثمِر أخيرا. وفي الأرجح، كان انخفاض قيمة العملة في المملكة المتحدة واليابان ومنطقة اليورو من العوامل المساعدة.

وإذا عَكَس عام 2017 تحولا واسعا حقا بعد عشر سنوات من الانكماش، فمن المعقول أن نتوقع من أغلب البنوك المركزية الكبرى أن تمتنع عن المبالغة في ردة فعلها، إذا تجاوز التضخم هدفه، بعد عشر سنوات أو نحو ذلك (وفترة أطول بالنسبة لليابان) من إحباطات الجانب السلبي غالبا. وعلاوة على ذلك، اكتسبت الآراء التي تزعم أن أهداف التضخم الأعلى (ربما بنسبة 4%) قد تكون مرغوبة (لأنها كفيلة بتزويد البنوك المركزية بحيز أكبر لخفض أسعار الفائدة في فترات الركود في المستقبل) أرضا ثابتة في بعض الدوائر الأكاديمية والسياسية.

بطبيعة الحال، ربما يتسبب عامل آخر في تحفيز التسامح من قِبَل البنوك المركزية الكبرى مع معدل التضخم الأعلى. ولكن ربما يكون قادتها غير راغبين في الاعتراف بهذا علنا: فكما قلت في مناسبة أخرى، ربما تساعد جرعة ثابتة من التضخم المعتدل في تقليص جبال الديون العامة والخاصة التي تراكمت لدى الاقتصادات المتقدمة في السنوات الخمس عشرة المنصرمة أو نحو ذلك.

ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali