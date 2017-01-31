هل انتهت دورة الانكماش؟

كمبريدج ــ حتى اندلاع الأزمة المالية العالمية في الفترة 2008-2009، لم يكن الانكماش يمثل هما من هموم صُنّاع السياسات والمستثمرين في الاقتصادات المتقدمة، باستثناء اليابان، التي كانت خاضعة لضغوط مستمرة دفعت الأسعار إلى الهبوط لفترة تقرب من جيل كامل. والآن أصبحت المخاوف من الانكماش في طريقها إلى الزوال مرة أخرى.
بحلول منتصف ستينيات القرن العشرين، بدأت الاقتصادات المتقدمة عصرا من ارتفاع الضغوط التضخمية، والتي أشعلت شرارتها إلى حد كبير السياسات المالية والنقدية التوسعية في الولايات المتحدة، ثم تفاقمت بشكل حاد بفِعل ارتفاع أسعار النفط في السبعينيات. وأصبح الركود التضخمي، الناجم عن اجتماع النمو الاقتصادي المنخفض وارتفاع معدلات التضخم، مصطلحا شائعا بحلول نهاية ذلك العقد. والواقع أن أغلب توقعات السوق المعاصرة استقرأت تلك الاتجاهات، فتنبأت بمسيرة تصاعدية متصلة في أسعار النفط والسلع الأساسية. وأصبح المراقبون ينظرون إلى التضخم باعتباره حالة مزمنة، وتطلع الساسة إلى فرض الضوابط والرقابة على الأسعار وسياسات الدخل. وكانت أسعار الفائدة الحقيقية (المعدلة تبعا للتضخم) القصيرة الأجل سلبية على نحو ثابت في أغلب الاقتصادات المتقدمة.
وفي أكتوبر/تشرين الأول 1979، كان تشديد السياسة النقدية في الولايات المتحدة بقرار من رئيس مجلس الاحتياطي الفيدرالي بول فولكر إيذانا بنهاية تلك الدورة الطويلة. وأفسح مصطلح الركود التضخمي الطريق لمصطلح شائع جديد: تباطؤ التضخم، وهو المصطلح الذي وصف بدقة الحال في العديد من الاقتصادات المتقدمة، مع هبوط معدلات التضخم من خانة العشرات إلى الآحاد.
بيد أن تباطؤ التضخم يختلف عن الانكماش. فكما هو مبين في الشكل، في الفترة من 1962 إلى 1986، لم يسجل أي اقتصاد متقدم انخفاضا سنويا في الأسعار. وفي العديد من الأسواق الناشئة، ارتفعت معدلات التضخم إلى خانة المئات، وتعددت حالات التضخم الجامح. وحتى عام 1991، بلغ معدل التضخم في اليونان نحو 20%. وحتى في سويسرا التي تميزت تاريخيا باستقرار الأسعار كان معدل التضخم أعلى من 5%.
يبدو كل هذا كذكرى بعيدة بعد انخفاض الأسعار المضطرد في اليونان منذ 2013، إلى جانب أزمة الديون وانهيار الناتج. وكان البنك الوطني السويسري يتصارع مع الآثار الانكماشية الناجمة عن الارتفاع الهائل الذي سجلته قيمة الفرنك على مدى السنوات القليلة الماضية.
وأُطلِق العنان للقوى الانكماشية بفِعل الاضطرابات الاقتصادية والمالية الكبرى التي ارتبطت بالأزمة العالمية العميقة المطولة التي اندلعت في عام 2008. وأصبحت محاولات تقليص الديون الخاصة بمثابة رياح عكسية ثابتة تعوق جهود البنوك المركزية لزيادة الطلب والمعروض من المال لإنعاش الاقتصاد. وفي عام 2009، سجل حو ثلث الاقتصادات المتقدمة تراجعا في الأسعار ــ أعلى مستوى بعد الحرب. وفي السنوات التي تلت ذلك، ظَلت حالات الانكماش مرتفعة وفقا لمعايير ما بعد الحرب، وأخفقت أغلب البنوك المركزية على نحو مستمر في تحقيق أهداف التضخم الشديدة التواضع (نحو 2%).
ولأن خطط التحفيز التي أقرها الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب مسايرة للاتجاهات الدورية ــ ومن المرجح أن تكتسب ثِقَلا كبيرا عندما يبلغ الاقتصاد الأميركي مستوى التشغيل الكامل للعمالة أو يقترب منه ــ فقد عادت التوقعات بأن معدل التضخم في الولايات المتحدة يتجه نحو الارتفاع إلى الظهور. ومن المتوقع على نطاق واسع أن يتجاوز التضخم هدف بنك الاحتياطي الفيدرالي (2%). ولكن الظروف النقدية الأكثر إحكاما تعمل على تخفيف حجم طفرة التضخم: فبرغم أن الزيادة المتوقعة في أسعار الفائدة الأميركية تُعَد "التطبيع" الأكثر تواضعا وتدرجا في تاريخ بنك الاحتياطي الفيدرالي، فلابد أن يحد ارتفاع الدولار المستمر من مكاسب الأسعار في مجموعة واسعة من السلع المستوردة والسلع المحلية المنافسة.
لم تكن نقطة التحول المتوقعة هذه في سلوك الأسعار فريدة من نوعها في الولايات المتحدة. وإذا صحت توقعات صندوق النقد الدولي لعام 2017 ولو تقريبيا، فإن عامنا هذا سيكون أول عام في عشر سنوات لا يشهد فيه أي اقتصاد متقدم الانكماش (راجع الرسم البياني). ولعل تأثيرات التوسع النقدي التاريخي التي طال أمد انتظارها بدأت تُثمِر أخيرا. وفي الأرجح، كان انخفاض قيمة العملة في المملكة المتحدة واليابان ومنطقة اليورو من العوامل المساعدة.
وإذا عَكَس عام 2017 تحولا واسعا حقا بعد عشر سنوات من الانكماش، فمن المعقول أن نتوقع من أغلب البنوك المركزية الكبرى أن تمتنع عن المبالغة في ردة فعلها، إذا تجاوز التضخم هدفه، بعد عشر سنوات أو نحو ذلك (وفترة أطول بالنسبة لليابان) من إحباطات الجانب السلبي غالبا. وعلاوة على ذلك، اكتسبت الآراء التي تزعم أن أهداف التضخم الأعلى (ربما بنسبة 4%) قد تكون مرغوبة (لأنها كفيلة بتزويد البنوك المركزية بحيز أكبر لخفض أسعار الفائدة في فترات الركود في المستقبل) أرضا ثابتة في بعض الدوائر الأكاديمية والسياسية.
بطبيعة الحال، ربما يتسبب عامل آخر في تحفيز التسامح من قِبَل البنوك المركزية الكبرى مع معدل التضخم الأعلى. ولكن ربما يكون قادتها غير راغبين في الاعتراف بهذا علنا: فكما قلت في مناسبة أخرى، ربما تساعد جرعة ثابتة من التضخم المعتدل في تقليص جبال الديون العامة والخاصة التي تراكمت لدى الاقتصادات المتقدمة في السنوات الخمس عشرة المنصرمة أو نحو ذلك.
ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali
Comment Commented Mauricio Duran-Loriga
@ Jose
Not only the FED, but all central banks have bid up defaulted bonds at bubble prices. As the central banks erased risks from the bond bearers' balance sheets, risk (yield ultimately) was repriced lower...up to the point of bonds being almost risk free as long as the central banks' put pays the tab.
The proceeds from the bonds sales have been majorly stationed in the central banks themselves. But the remaining cash was misallocated towards increasing aggregate supply, putting a lid on inflation and in some countries causing asset deflation.
It is true that aggregate demand was stagnant or negative for a period of time. Just because the ultra-fragile banking sector was allergic to increase credit growth for main street.
The disproportionate impairment towards aggregate supply growth was reinforced by 2 billion Asian workers joining the world's workforce over the last 20 years. That one will take time to reach equilibrium. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
The whole issue is that the economists conception of inflation is broken. This article is no different. Inflation as a measure for managing monetary policy should include asset prices. For example - the cost to buy a house and pay it off, and the cost to save up and retire, and so on, should be factored into inflation. Currently these assets are all in or near bubble territory thanks to QE, bailouts and every other euphemism used for giving free money to the asset owning classes. Raising interest rates should have happened a long time ago as it is a myth there was no inflation - it was just hiding inside asset bubbles. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
@Michael, I honestly don't think there are any asset bubles, there are no signs of exuberance. We are talking about liquid markets, so in the presence of a buble you would experience many IPO's and private companies going public, etc
What,, IMHO, happened was a fundamental change in risk perception that made riskless asset increase its price, and has the perception of risk increases the more this assets will increase.
Gold has been replaced by DJ and Nasdaq stocks, which is perfectly understandable. If I had money I would also buy these stocks has a safe heaven. Remember that the 1% are more interested in not losing money than making more, which poses a problem because in the absence of greed capitalism doesn’t work like it should.
Read more
Comment Commented B Wilds
I feel the threat of inflation still remains large. The definition of relativity is based solidly on the relationships or values determined by the laws of nature. Often we find the qualities of relativity extend to other parts of our lives and the universe as well such as the markets and economics.
It is impossible to deny the unrestrained growth of intangible assets over the last few decades. The article below warns of how a failure of faith in these intangible "promises" could cause wealth to suddenly shift into tangible goods seeking a safe haven causing inflation to soar.
http://brucewilds.blogspot.com/2016/12/economic-relativity-in-relationship-to.html Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Great post, Jose. I would further add that social scientists do experiments were they give people money at random after doing some task. Those who got a lot of money were very convinced they earned it and deserved it - this feeling of entitlement is very strong among the very wealthy - they hang on to every last cent of it - and even if they give it away like Gates/Buffet they do it in a way that is very much geared at 'conserving capital' and thus the money does not circulate. Maybe money should have a limited life span. If you receive it you must spend it in a year or it ceases to have value. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
1% of the population owns 90% of the wealth, and it’s impracticable for them to have their wealth’s transformed into "tangible" assets.
Actually the main problems we are facing is that wealthy people are unwilling to own tangible assets, the moment they start transferring their wealth into tangible goods, jobs will be created, part of their wealth will be redistributed because in much less efficient to have your reserve of value in tangible goods, in involves a much higher cost.
Wealth is a social construct, there are no “natural laws” governing it, no Divine right. People are rich because the society allows them to be rich, it’s the way our society works, the beauty of it, and the Absurd that keeps the world going just to accumulate more zeros and ones in an offshore computer.
Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Rogoff is also contradicting himself in may issues, namelly the Debt levels, so no problem for Carmen there Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Mauricio, if we have an unmanageable debt weight, how do you explain the near zero interest rates?
And the explanation that interest rates are being artificially low because of the FED doesn't proceed because we have experienced no inflation.
We have an huge ammount of debt, but we have an even larger ammount of liquidity, because funds have been standing put, they are not being transformed into consumption. Read more
Comment Commented Mauricio Duran-Loriga
After reading this article I wonder whether Carmen actually co-authored "This time is different" with Rogoff, I even wonder whether she has read that book. The contradictions between the article and the book are mindblogging.
Debt repayment is a direct consequence of wealth creation. Wealth is created either by robust job growth and / or robust productivity growth. The US is at nearly full employment and in a chronic decay of productivity growth rates. That makes debt repayment an utopy under current conditions.
Inflation comes either by a gargantuan increase in printed currency (we are dozens of trillions short of that), by a shortage in energy commodities (the current monumental glut is increasing, not decreasing), or by a shortage of available work force (Chinese and Indian endless supply of ultra-cheap workforce will take decades to reach equilibrium). With this in mind, good luck fostering inflation rise.
Today's deflation is caused by an unmanageable debt weight, and it is reinforced by a disproportionate overcapacity in the supply side of the equation.
As of today, it looks like it is politically unacceptable to default and write debts off. This is the reason why Trump will trigger the fiscal stimuli agenda in a last effort to fight deflationary forces before restorting to the nuclear option of default.
In the current globalised system, every country is in a race to the bottom to export deflation abroad and create inflation at home. That is why it doesn't work.
The current fiscal path will add 10 trillion to current US debt over the next decade. Trump fiscal agenda will add an additional 10 trillion over the next decade, resulting in the doubling of the (current) overall US debt in 8 years. To simplify things, we will not add the tab of the currently unfunded liabilities for the next decade.
Absent means of repayment, this setup has a truly familiar smell to the causes that led to the Nixon moment in 1971 (and the crisis that ensued). Currencies will unpeg from the US dollar, which will lose its reserve currency status, and the free foreign financing correspondent privilege.
Losing free financing will put the US on the verge of a historic deflationary shock, which will be followed by an inflationary binge as the dollar sinks like Argentina's peso did in the early 2000's.
The new peg will be a kind of SDR, an imaginary currency with no central bank, no debt-free backing asset, no ultimate Treasury backing, and managed by the last bunch of corrupt elitists, pretty much like the introduction of the Rentenmark by Governor Schacht in Germany, 1923.
A bit further than that, one might guess that when the US dollar will have lost (again) +80% of its purchasing power (related to its initial SDR quotation), and once the Western gold coffers will have been almost totally depleted by sustained purchases by China, Russia and India, at some point China (whose political elite can not stand nor multilateralism neither decentralisation) will break multilateralism by announcing a partial gold backing of its debt and currency, ending the transition from a petro-dollar fiat-based system to a gold-yuan asset backed system. For Westerners, better I am plain wrong...
By 1989 the fall of the Berlin wall and the Russian Federation collapse let the US as the Unicorn great power. Based on the emperor's limitless arrogance, the US made a fatal policy mistake.
Military innovation was neglected if not almost abandoned in terms of financing, and these capital flows where mainly allocated in the malinvestments that caused the 2000 and 2008 busts.
While at the same time, in China, proceeds from giant trade surplus were directed towards achieving military advantage.
Deflation cycle over ? Fasten your seat belts. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Just a though, if we go with Fisher and the MV=PY equality, and if M and Y are stable and P is growing, then the explanation lies with V- Money velocity.
Now if the deflation period is consistent with a decrease in money velocity due to increased preference for liquidity (risk avoidance), the inflation pressures are also consistent with an increase with money velocity.
All and all if you have cartoonish leaders in the Us and the UK, would you want their money? So all we are witnessing can be an increased perception on the risk of the Dollar, Pound and US Bonds... Can’t it?
Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Carmen again with a collection of claims that make no sense at all. But at least she now acknowledges that there was no inflation although monetary policy has been expansionary.
First, what the hell has debt to do with inflation? Does it change anything if you finance through equity or debt? She even goes to the point of at the same time pointing to private deleverage and saying there are mountains of private debt?
“Most likely, currency depreciation in the UK, Japan, and the eurozone has been a catalyst.” and then how do you explain the inflation in the US, wait, yes with Trump pro cyclical policies, that nobody understands or knows, except for the protectionism part, which aren’t pro cyclical, they are just dumb. But in January the euro is appreciating regarding the dollar, so what’s the story now?
All in all, its to early to tell what’s happening. We can have several theories, mine is that the world now realizes that things aren’t going to be good. This means that no we haven’t reached full-employment, but this is the most employment we are going to have from now one.
Read more
Comment Commented Paul Daley
The good news is that central banks have never been better equipped to manage inflation then they are now with trillions of dollars of assets on their balance sheets. The question for capital markets is how willing central banks are to swallow losses that go along with huge portfolios of low-yielding assets during times of inflation. And that will depend on the channels central banks have to recycle the cash from any bond sales back to the economy. As always, central banks will mediate the distribution of wealth and income between current property owners and all others. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Paul, the losses in the Central Banks portfolio will be minor when compared to the potencial losses of the financial system under a low interest rate conditions.
To my knowledge there aren't any economic theories that see Trumponomics has good policies, so its hard for me to believe that markets believing we are heading to good times.
Bad government most of the time lead to periods of inflation... Read more
