What’s Wrong With Germany’s Economy?
Germany became a European powerhouse partly because, in the early 2000s, its industrial sectors took over the highest-valued-added segments of global supply chains. Replicating this success today would require Germany to move to the forefront of the digital transformation, and it cannot do that without the EU.
MILAN – Once labeled the “sick man of Europe,” Germany is ailing again. Its economy is slowing more sharply than in the rest of Europe, and may well be in recession. Can it recover anytime soon?